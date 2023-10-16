Tim Sherwood says 24-year-old has completely transformed Arsenal

Tim Sherwood has now been hailing the impact Declan Rice has had since joining Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side this summer.

Sherwood was speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday via Football Daily and proclaimed Rice as a transformative signing.

The Tottenham pundit admitted that Arsenal are now a much better team than they were a season ago, and it’s because of their £105m signing.

Sherwood said: “One thing is for sure, Arsenal now are a better team than they was last year because of Declan Rice, because of one single player.

“Declan Rice is the difference, he’s put out so many fires – no wonder [Erling] Haaland can’t come off and get the ball.”

Sherwood was speaking in the aftermath of Arteta’s team beating Manchester City before the international break.

Moreover, despite his Spurs persuasion, the pundit was also full of praise for the role Kai Havertz played in the winner.

And although Havertz is still slightly struggling to match his price tag, Rice already looks worth every penny.

Rice’s levels won’t be a surprise, but it is rare to see a big money signing settling without a hitch these days.

Sherwood thinks Rice can be the difference for Arsenal

What may surprise Arsenal fans is the amount of tactical freedom Rice is providing Arteta.

As we saw against Man City, Arteta is certainly intrigued by Rice playing in a slightly advanced position on the left.

Jorginho provided the pivot for Arsenal on that occasion, but Thomas Partey does seem more suitable for the role long-term.

But with Partey a doubt to start against Chelsea on Saturday, Jorginho or Rice may be deployed at the heart of midfield.

Nonetheless, as Sherwood states, Rice has taken Arsenal to another level.

And alongside other world-class talents like William Saliba and Bukayo Saka, the side must think they can achieve big things.