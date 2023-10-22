Mikel Arteta was so angry with 21-year-old Chelsea player against Arsenal yesterday

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was said to be absolutely fuming with Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo during the two side’s meeting yesterday.

That’s according to journalist Sam Dean who shared the observation on X during the game.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Dean said that Arteta was so angry with some of the tackles that Caicedo was committing on his Arsenal players during the game.

However, the journalist did point out a friendly end to the saga, with the two having a warm embrace at full time.

Dean shared: “Arteta was fuming about some of Caicedo’s tackles today but there was a very warm embrace between them just now.”

Of course, Arteta’s side were frustrated with Chelsea’s resolute shape and midfield for much of the game.

And it took an understated piece of genius from Declan Rice to inspire the comeback.

Although Robert Sanchez will take a lot of the blame for the goal, Rice’s remarkable finish shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Mikel Arteta will be worried about much of Arsenal’s performance against Chelsea, but he will no doubt be buoyed by the character shown.

Arteta will need to learn from Arsenal’s frustration against Chelsea

What will please the Arsenal manager will be just how ruthless the side were when they got some encouragement from getting a goal back.

Leandro Trossard performed a brilliant cameo from the bench, something Rice and William Saliba were so impressed with.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And all of Arteta’s Arsenal substitutes did play their part against Chelsea.

Both Kai Havertz and Emile Smith Rowe played crucial roles in progressing the ball with purpose late on.

And the duo will surely be pushing for a start in Arteta’s incredibly competitive starting XI.

Another player firmly in the mix now is Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japan international looked imperious for his country over the break and immediately showed that ability as a substitute again yesterday.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is having somewhat of a difficult time seeing out a full 90 minutes of late and his starting spot may now be at risk.