William Saliba and Declan Rice thought £26m Arsenal man was on fire against Chelsea yesterday

Leandro’s Trossard’s Arsenal teammates were full of praise for the impact he had in a dramatic comeback against Chelsea yesterday.

Trossard was introduced for Arsenal in the 78th minute and proceeded to provide the equaliser just moments later.

And following the game, the Belgian winger took to Instagram to celebrate the comeback and his cameo.

Trossard left a selection of photos with the caption: “Never count us out.”

To which, all of William Saliba, Declan Rice and Takehiro Tomiyasu replied with their praise.

The trio, among the rest of the Arsenal squad, must have been very grateful for Trossard’s deft finish to level the tie against Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta’s team had a rare off day at Stamford Bridge – but were ultimately still able to extract a result.



Moreover, Arteta’s side do now remain unbeaten in the league too.

And rather than Arsenal’s progress halting after the break, they now seemed buoyed for a crucial trip to Seville on Tuesday.

Trossard is pushing for an Arsenal start after Chelsea impact

One former Arsenal man who will have a keen eye on the side’s European fortunes this week may be Unai Emery.

Tuesday’s Champions League affair will see two of his former sides square off with high stakes on the line.

And Emery has actually been quick to praise the work of Mikel Arteta as his Arsenal successor this week.

Arteta will of course enjoy this recognition, but will have all of his focus on securing a result down in Spain.

And the Spaniard may now have a tricky decision regarding Trossard’s starting role for Arsenal after his Chelsea display.

Bukayo Saka seems undroppable, especially after his delightful assist, but a touch of rotation may suit Gabriel Martinelli’s injury comeback.

It didn’t quite seem as if Arteta got his selection right against Chelsea, and he may now consider changes.

Oleksandr Zinchenko had a difficult 45 minutes, and may now be at risk of losing his default starting role.