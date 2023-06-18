Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has sent Joelinton a message after he made his debut for Brazil last night.

The pair lined up alongside each other as the Selecao took on Guinea.

Joelinton then took to Instagram to celebrate making his international debut and he capped it off in the perfect way.

After 27 minutes, Joelinton was on hand at the back post to tap in a loose ball after a Brazil corner.

Tottenham forward Richarlison won the initial header and his flick-on eventually reached the 26-year-old who poked the ball home.

It was initially an understated celebration from Joelinton as he waited to see if it was going to be ruled out for offside.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

However, when the goal was confirmed, he ran off to the corner and clearly looked emotional about scoring his first goal for his country.

Newcastle teammate Bruno Guimaraes was so happy to see Joelinton finally play for Brazil.

International recognition is exactly what he deserves after a brilliant season at St. James’ Park.

He’s only going to be given more opportunities going forward when he’s playing in the Champions League next season.

Newcastle star Guimaraes sends Joelinton message after Brazil debut

Posting on social media after full-time, Joelinton said: “17.06.2023, a date that will forever be marked in my memory. Believe me, dreams can come true. Proud to represent my country

Bruno Guimaraes replied to his message and said: “Congratulations brother! You deserve it, very happy for you.”

Nick Pope referred to him as the greatest of all time, while Miguel Almiron thought he was on fire.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Joelinton’s time at Newcastle hasn’t always been easy, but he’s thrived under Eddie Howe.

His improvement has been sensational and he’s now a key part of Howe’s best team.

There’s talk he will be offered a new contract soon which would be a very popular decision at St. James’ Park.

Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle are very lucky to have two stars from Brazil in Guimaraes and Joelinton right now.

The pair could be joined in midfield by Nicolo Barella next season too which would be an incredible coup.