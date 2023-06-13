Ally McCoist stunned by how much 26-year-old Newcastle player has improved

Pundit Ally McCoist has admitted he’s been shocked by the improvement shown by Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (13/6 6:53am), McCoist was discussing a potential piece of transfer business Newcastle are considering.

The club have been linked with plenty of players since their Champions League qualification was confirmed.

One name that keeps appearing is Leicester City star, James Maddison.

The 26-year-old is expected to leave Leicester this summer after they were relegated to the Championship.

The playmaker would add goals and assists to Newcastle’s midfield as well as another option to take set pieces alongside Kieran Trippier.

However, McCoist and Ray Parlour were quick to turn the discussion to Joelinton and his improvement in a Newcastle shirt this season.

Eddie Howe has found the perfect role for the athletic, high-energy Brazilian.

His performances this season have been so impressive that he’s finally earned international recognition this summer.

McCoist blown away by Joelinton improvement at Newcastle

Talking about the Brazilian’s impact last season, Parlour said: “Well I thought Joelinton was unbelievable last season. I like him in central midfield, I really do. [Bruno] Guimaraes they’ve got, who’s a top player as well.

McCoist replied: “I’m going to say something to you Ray, I don’t think I’ve seen a change or an improvement like Joelinton in years.”

Parlour added: “He can play everywhere. He started as a centre-forward, then he played on the right wing.

“I saw him a couple of times live, at the Brentford game he was excellent when he fitted into midfield in the second half and I thought he ran the show.”

The improvement seen in Joelinton at Newcastle wasn’t unique to the 26-year-old.

The likes of Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff all arguably played the best football of their careers.

Joelinton’s brilliant performances will have to continue next season given the resources at Newcastle’s disposal in the transfer market.

Once they’ve had a taste of Champions League football, they’ll be doing everything possible to avoid missing out again.

Motivation levels will be sky-high when pre-season begins as every player makes sure they’re part of Eddie Howe’s plans going forward.