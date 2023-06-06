Newcastle now keen to offer ‘unbelievable’ player new contract this summer











Newcastle United are set to offer midfielder Joelinton a new contract this summer after a brilliant season.

That’s according to journalist Florian Plettenberg who posted on Twitter with an update on the Brazilian’s future.

Joelinton has had arguably the best campaign of his career so far.

There were plenty of doubts surrounding the 26-year-old before Eddie Howe’s arrival.

Handed the number nine shirt but was unable to put the ball in the back of the net, frustration was growing around the £40m player.

However, he’s been a man transformed after switching to a midfield role alongside Bruno Guimaraes.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

He’s picked up plenty of bookings, but his work rate and passing in the centre of the pitch has been revolutionary.

It’s no surprise that Newcastle are now keen to offer Joelinton a new contract.

He’s been one of the most impressive players in the Premier League this season.

Although Newcastle are likely to invest heavily in the transfer market, their midfield options already look very strong.

Newcastle to offer Joelinton new contract

The German journalist took to social media and said: “Exclusive News Joelinton: Newcastle wants to extend his contract beyond 2025 now!

“Talks have started. Early stage. Result open.

“After a top season, the 26 y/o is about to make his debut with Brazil. Key player.”

As Plettenberg mentions, Joelinton’s performances this season have finally earned him a call-up to the Brazilian national team.

It’s a sign of how well he’s played that he’s been called up to one of the best senior sides in world football.

He could now line up alongside Bruno Guimaraes for both club and country going forward.

Despite his attacking struggles at the start of his Newcastle career, Eddie Howe has also turned him into an effective winger.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

That versatility is also very useful for Newcastle which makes Joelinton offering him a new contract a no-brainer.

Given the club’s position, it’s hard to see the ‘unbelievable’ midfielder turning down a good offer.

His rise from relegation-threatened flop to Champions League starter has been simply extraordinary.

Show all