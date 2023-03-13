Bruno Guimaraes has just come up with new nickname for Joe Willock after watching him yesterday











Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes may have just come up with a new nickname for teammate Joe Willock.

Willock took to Instagram after their 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday afternoon.

Newcastle’s form has been poor in recent weeks, as they fell out of the top four and lost the EFL Cup final to Manchester United.

A response was desperately needed and that’s what they delivered yesterday.

Another deadly Kieran Trippier cross set up Alexander Isak to open the scoring.

Hwang Hee-chan capitalised on a Trippier slip in the second-half to level the scores, before Miguel Almiron scored a late winner.

It’s a result that sees Newcastle leapfrog Liverpool after their defeat to Bournemouth, and keep their European dreams very much alive.

Willock once again lined up alongside Bruno Guimaraes in Newcastle’s midfield yesterday and faced a tough test.

The combination of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho is a difficult one for anyone to deal with.

Thankfully for Howe, his side came out on top at the end of the game.

Newcastle star Guimaraes gives Willock new nickname

After the match, Willock delivered a message to Newcastle’s fans on Instagram, saying: “One city, One Team, One family.

“United forever, felt good to be back in front of you guys today.”

Guimaraes replied, and thought he saw some Brazilian flair from his midfield partner, calling him, “Willockinho”.

After missing out against Liverpool and Brighton, Willock came off the bench last weekend against Manchester City.

Willock was back to full fitness yesterday though, completing the full 90 minutes for Newcastle alongside Guimaraes.

Eddie Howe has been singing Willock’s praises all season, and thinks the 23-year-old can keep improving.

The rapid midfielder will be playing for his place in the side with another exciting transfer window approaching for Newcastle.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount are just two top midfielders who have been linked with Newcastle recently.

Willock will have to keep impressing to make sure he’s not replaced before next season rolls around.

