Newcastle transfer news: Ruben Loftus-Cheek top transfer target this summer











Newcastle United have made Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek one of their top targets this summer.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, via Give Me Sport, who provided an update on Newcastle’s transfer ambitions.

After a phenomenal start to the campaign, Eddie Howe’s side have suffered a small blip.

A second defeat of the season to Liverpool followed four draws in five games since the start of the year.

Results this weekend mean Newcastle have fallen out of the top four for the first time in months.

All focus will now be on the EFL Cup Final at Wembley on Sunday as the club chase some long-awaited silverware.

Behind-the-scenes, there will already be plenty of talk about who to bring in ahead of next season.

Jones now suggests that Newcastle are keen to make Ruben Loftus-Cheek one of their most important transfer targets.

The 27-year-old has been in and out of the Chelsea side, and will be keen to add to his 10 England caps.

The Magpies could finally offer him the chance to establish himself in a top Premier League team.

Newcastle make Loftus-Cheek top transfer target – Jones

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones suggested Loftus-Cheek one of the key names being discussed by Newcastle.

“I know people like to imagine that there will be fancy names coming into Newcastle, but it’s just not the way they’ve been doing things,” Jones said.

“They want players that fit roles and there’ll be talk about Ruben Neves and [Moises] Caicedo and they’ll definitely like those players.

“There also players like Loftus-Cheek, Scott McTominay, that are actually going to be serious targets at the end of this season.”

Eddie Howe has already shown this season that he’s capable of getting the very best out of his midfielders.

Sean Longstaff is playing the best football of his career, while Joelinton has been sensational under his management.

Loftus-Cheek has shown glimpses of his potential throughout his career without ever really kicking on.

He fared well on loan at Crystal Palace before having a disastrous spell at Fulham when they were relegated under Scott Parker.

The 27-year-old was given plenty of opportunities under Thomas Tuchel at the start of the season.

However, Graham Potter has tried him in a variety of positions, and due to the influx of new signings, he’s been pushed down the pecking order.

Newcastle could secure one of their top targets in Loftus-Cheek for a decent price as a result of this.

Chelsea will be keen to sell to help balance the books, and the England international will have a chance to resurrect his career.

