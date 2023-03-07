Newcastle transfer news: Alan Shearer has already labelled Mason Mount a 'special talent'











Newcastle United now reportedly want to sign Chelsea star Mason Mount – a player who Alan Shearer has labelled a ‘special talent’.

The Magpies are enjoying a brilliant season under Eddie Howe, despite their recent slump in form. Newcastle remain firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish and went agonisingly close to ending their long wait for a major trophy.

It’s easy to forget that this is Howe’s first full season in charge at St James’ Park and he will be hoping to build on a promising season during the next transfer window.

Howe’s men seem to be in need of a creative player in the middle of the park and they have been heavily linked with a move for James Maddison. But they have also thrown their hat in the ring for Mount.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, who claim that Newcastle have entered the race to sign the 24-year-old, alongside Liverpool.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Mount has struggled to produce the brilliant form he has managed over the past few seasons for Chelsea under his new boss Graham Potter.

The England star’s current deal with the Blues is set to run until the end of next season and The Athletic reports that the London giants have put talks on hold for the time being.

With Mount set to have just one year left on his Chelsea contract come the summer, it’s no surprise that clubs are beginning to circle.

And with Newcastle showing interest, the signing of Mount would certainly please one of their legends in Alan Shearer.

Shearer on Mount

“Very, very good. Very intelligent. He knows when, where and how to make those runs at the right time,” Shearer said on BBC One back in March 2022.

“He is a second or two ahead of everyone. That is what makes him a special talent.

“He’s only going to get better. Every manager he’s had has appreciated him, and rightly so… He’s a class act on the pitch.” as quoted by the Chelsea Chronicle.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Mount would be an excellent addition to Howe’s squad, despite his struggles over the past few months with Chelsea.

His high energy style would undoubtedly suit Howe’s system at Newcastle, while he is capable of providing some much-needed creativity in the middle of the park.

