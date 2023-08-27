Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison has sent a message of support to Richarlison after their win against Bournemouth yesterday.

The Brazilian took to social media to celebrate another win for Tottenham under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

It says everything you need to know about the way Spurs were playing under their new coach yesterday when you heard the song their fans were singing at the end of the match.

A chorus of ‘We’ve got our Tottenham back’ could be heard from the away end as they comfortably saw out a 2-0 win.

Postecoglou stuck with an unchanged team from their win over Manchester United the week before.

It was a decision that paid off as James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski scored the goals that ultimately made the difference.

One player who didn’t have his best match in a Spurs shirt was Richarlison.

The 26-year-old has been tasked with trying to replace Harry Kane off the back of a difficult debut campaign in North London.

James Maddison has praised Richarlison following his hour-long performance for Tottenham yesterday.

He will know he needs to improve to avoid losing his place in the side.

Maddison sends support to Tottenham teammate Richarlison

Posting on Instagram after the match, the 26-year-old said: “And we go on!”

Maddison replied and said: “Brilliant today brother! Worked your —- off. Goals will come very soon.”

James Maddison has already proved that he’s going to make a big difference to the way Tottenham play.

He’s a creative force that Spurs haven’t possessed in midfield since Christian Eriksen.

Richarlison is in a more difficult position at Tottenham than Maddison right now.

Postecoglou could use Son Heung-min or youngster Dane Scarlett as a centre-forward.

However, the Brazilian is the option that makes the most sense but he needs to quickly improve his form.

Tottenham are considering bringing in alternatives before deadline day such as Gift Orban and Brennan Johnson.

More competition might be just what Richarlison needs to spur an upturn in his form.