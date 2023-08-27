Jamie O’Hara says 26-year-old has completely changed the way Tottenham play this season

Jamie O’Hara has heaped praise on James Maddison after Tottenham Hotspur beat Bournemouth yesterday.

The pundit spoke on talkSPORT and waxed lyrical about Maddison’s display after Spurs picked up a 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Maddison netted his first goal for Tottenham as the Englishman finished off a devastating attacking move in the 17th minute.

The 26-year-old was once again central to all of Spurs’ best moments before being replaced by Oliver Skipp in the second half.

It’s fair to say that Maddison has adjusted to life at Tottenham with ease and looks the part under Ange Postecoglou. And Jamie O’Hara believes the midfielder is already the signing of the summer.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

O’Hara on Maddison

Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Hara claimed that the signing of Maddison has completely changed the way Tottenham play this season.

“People laughed at me when I said about Maddison being the signing of the summer,” the former Spurs man said. “Now, I might be going a little bit early but I think he is the signing of the summer.

“You’ve got him for £40 million. He has changed the way we play football, he’s confident, he’s got the number 10 on his back. He took it off Harry Kane and was like ‘Yeah, I can wear that, I can handle it’.

“He’s a leader on the pitch, he gets into great areas. He’s making things happen.

“We keep him fit, I think we can get in the top four, I really do. I’m really happy with how things are going.”

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

While Maddison has been instrumental for Tottenham during the early stages of the campaign, their change of style is largely down to Postecoglou.

Of course, the Aussie boss needs the right personnel to implement his style of play and bringing in Maddison was a huge coup for Spurs.

The former Leicester City man has helped to fill the creative void left by Harry Kane and is already an integral part of Postecoglou’s side.

Spurs have got off to a brilliant start to the new campaign, picking up two wins from three games.

Maddison has already provided two assists and netted once during this time and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Englishman manage his best haul in the Premier League this season.