Chris Sutton suggests Tottenham are trying to sign PL club’s ‘best player’

Chris Sutton has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur trying to sign Brennan Johnson would be awful news for Nottingham Forest.

Sutton was speaking on the It’s All Kicking Off! Podcast and spoke about Tottenham’s interest in the Welsh forward.

Spurs fans will be wondering if they’re going to bring in a replacement for Harry Kane in the next seven days.

The club have known for some time that there was a real possibility that their talisman moved on with Bayern Munich insistent on signing him.

However, so far Ange Postecoglou has stuck with Richarlison as his replacement for the 30-year-old.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Brazilian has just a single league goal to his name in Tottenham colours and it’s looking more and more necessary that the club bring in some competition for him.

Brennan Johnson could be that man, although Chris Sutton has said it would be awful news for Nottingham Forest if he moved to Tottenham.

Valued at £50m, Spurs have the funds to bring him in after selling Kane.

He’s reportedly keen to make the switch and Postecoglou is a big fan of the 22-year-old.

Sutton shares thoughts on Tottenham’s interest in Johnson

Speaking about the versatile attacker, Sutton said: “It’s going to absolutely kill Nottingham Forest and Steve Cooper, I don’t know what he would be thinking.

“He can’t be in a hurry to get rid of Brennan Johnson however much money Nottingham Forest get.

“I get why Ange Postecoglou would be in for Brennan Johnson. I think we’ve sort of had a look at the Tottenham team in the first couple of games.

“You can see the progress Postecoglou has made but it’s not really his team as such, he’s inherited a large part of that squad and he will want to bring his own players in that fit his way of playing.

“He’s young, he’s versatile, he can play a number of positions, so I get why Tottenham are interested.

“I still think they’re going to have a fight on to stay in the Premier League so losing arguably your best player, I thought [Morgan] Gibbs-White was good for them last season as well, that’s a bit of a no-no isn’t it?”

Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Johnson’s profile and style of play would suit Postecoglou’s tactics brilliantly.

Sutton’s worry for Nottingham Forest over losing Johnson might affect how much they try to charge Tottenham for their star man.

However, financially they’re unlikely to be able to compete with any offer from Spurs and the two teams have very different aims this season.

If Tottenham firm up their interest in the Welshman, it’s hard to see him turning down a move to North London.