‘Brilliant’: Pat Bonner was delighted with what he saw 28-year-old Celtic player do vs Motherwell

Celtic’s win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership produced a moment of brilliance from Luis Palma.

His cross-come-shot opened the scoring and set off a chain of events that led to one of the best finishes to a game that we have all seen in a long time.

But it wasn’t that moment that amazed former Celtic hero, Pat Bonner. That moment belongs to Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Japanese striker didn’t have his best game in the green and white hoops but there was one moment in the match that seriously impressed Bonner.

Pat Bonner on Kyogo’s ‘wonderful’ moment

The moment was in the first half, Kyogo made one of his darting runs and a long through ball meant that he was forced to control the ball with a deft backheel. And the former Celtic goalkeeper was seriously impressed.

Bonner said on BBC Sportsound commentary, “It was a brilliant touch. I thought he set himself up as it was coming back down again.

“I don’t know whether he almost lost his balance but certainly if he had hit that on the second touch, what a wonderful goal that would have been.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Kyogo has shown this season that his goals are so vital to Celtic but he is so much more than that. TBR Celtic have spoken about his work rate before and what he offers to his teammates.

It’s not the first time Kyogo’s value to the team has been highlighted. Peter Grant also mentioned how his role in the 3-0 win over Livingston was seriously overlooked.

But this little moment of magic also shows that he is an incredibly gifted footballer. Tied to the club till 2027, the Celtic fans will get to enjoy more of these special moments as the Japanese striker helps to continue the club’s domination of Scottish football.

