Matt O’Riley and Kyogo Furuhashi very impressed by £15k-a-week Celtic player’s performance vs Rangers

Celtic’s 1-0 win over Rangers gave the fans cause to keep celebrating long into the night yesterday.

The Hoops were given little chance of a win due to their defensive injury crisis but the team dug deep and came away from Ibrox with all three points.

Taking to Instagram, Celtic goalkeeper, Joe Hart, celebrated the win as he posted a five-word caption alongside a photo of himself and Hoops captain, Callum McGregor.

The post received a huge reaction from current and former players as well as former English Premier League goalkeeper, Shay Given.

The comment was also liked by almost 25,000 people and among those likes were former Celtic stars Leigh Griffiths, Odsonne Edouard, Josip Juranovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis.

From the TV world, Band of Brothers star Ross McCall also got in on the act as did self-confessed Celtic fan, Martin Compston.

Joe Hart shows he’s still a big game player for Celtic

Hart was, again, excellent for Celtic yesterday afternoon. The former England international came up with big saves at crucial times as the Hoops closed in on another Ibrox win.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Talk over the summer was that Brendan Rodgers needed to sign another goalkeeper due to Hart’s recent performances for Celtic but, once again, he has shown that when it really matters, he can still produce the goods when it matters.

Into the last year of his contract, Hart will need to make a decision on his current £15k per week deal soon.

But if he continues to produce performances like yesterday’s at Ibrox, the Celtic support knows that for the remainder of this season at least, they still have a reliable shot-stopper who is capable of winning points for the team all on his own.

In other news, Brendan Rodgers explains why Nat Phillips was left out of Celtic’s match-day squad