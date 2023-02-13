Brendan Rodgers hails Tottenham target James Maddison as one of the best players in the Premier League











Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has now said that James Maddison is one of the league’s best players after their win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodgers was speaking, via the Daily Mail, after the Foxes destroyed Spurs at the weekend.

Following on from their best performance of the season against Manchester City, Tottenham were awful on Saturday.

Despite going ahead through Rodrigo Bentancur, Spurs looked dreadful for much of the game.

Defensively Spurs were shocking, with Maddison and co. running rampant against Antonio Conte’s side.

Kelechi Iheanacho got the better of Eric Dier on multiple occasions, and James Maddison was allowed to do what he liked in possession.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 26-year-old scored Leicester’s second goal and set up Harvey Barnes’s late effort.

Maddison has been linked with plenty of moves away from Leicester, with Tottenham keen in his services.

The £20m-rated playmaker would be a very welcome addition in north London right now.

Rodgers has been full of praise for Maddison, who was handed the captain’s armband against Tottenham.

If Spurs act on their interest, they could prevent Maddison from tormenting them again by bringing him in next summer.

Rodgers full of praise for Maddison after Tottenham display

Speaking after the game, Rodgers said: “He was outstanding as captain.

“He’s one of the best players in the league and he has grown as a leader.

“He didn’t train a lot last week as he was managing an issue but he’s an outstanding player.”

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Tottenham prepare to face AC Milan in the Champions League tomorrow with an injury crisis on their hands.

Bentancur is set to miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury, while Yves Bissouma is also out.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also suspended, leaving Conte seriously short of midfield options.

After Rodgers’s praise, Tottenham could certainly do with a player like Maddison for the game.

Although he’s not as defensive as Tottenham’s other options, he can unlock defences from central areas in a way no current Spurs player can do.

Cristian Stellini has admitted Tottenham really like Maddison.

Whether Leicester will be willing to let him go next summer is another matter.

And Spurs are likely to face some serious competition from other Premier League sides if he does become available.

