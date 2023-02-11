Cristian Stellini makes claim about James Maddison amid Tottenham links











Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini has admitted that Spurs really like long-term transfer target James Maddison.

The Englishman has long been linked with a move to North London. He’s among the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League, and in many ways, he’s exactly what Antonio Conte’s side is missing.

Stellini has now admitted that Tottenham are admirers of Maddison.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Cristian Stellini admits Tottenham like James Maddison

James Maddison‘s name has been a regular in the papers for about a year now.

The Englishman, who joined Leicester City for just £20 million back in 2018 (BBC), has been linked with a move to a number of big clubs over the years, but Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have made the most noise recently.

Journalist Dean Jones was one among many who claimed that Tottenham are interested in signing Maddison, and they will ‘for sure’ consider a move for him in the summer of 2023 (GiveMeSport).

The same journalist later claimed that Maddison has no interest in Newcastle and “wants to join Tottenham or Arsenal“, while it was also reported that he has told his friends he’s ‘very keen’ to play for Spurs.

Now, Stellini has dropped an exciting claim about Maddison.

He said, as per The Independent: “We like Maddison like a player. He is an important player in this league.

“A player with an important type of skill, like his delivery, his cross. His right foot is a very important foot so he shoots, he crosses, he takes the set-pieces. He is a player you have to take care of. When you play against this player, you have to be careful.

“When you feel how important is this type of skill, for sure you like this type of player. He’s a player with talent. At the moment he’s playing for Leicester, a team we play against. We take care of him like an opponent.”

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham don’t have a midfielder in their squad who can do what Maddison does.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Oliver Skipp, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are all predominantly defensive midfielders, and none of them is capable of playing a creative role.

A player like Maddison could finally fill the void Christian Eriksen left at Spurs years ago, and he could be the man who’ll help them reach the next level.

Maddison will enter the final year of his contract at Leicester this summer. Spurs will not have a better opportunity to sign him.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

