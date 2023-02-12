Romano says Tottenham could be without Bentancur for seven months











Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to confirm that Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the rest of the season for Tottenham Hotspur and could be out for up to seven months.

Bentancur has been a huge player for Spurs ever since arriving in North London. Certainly, his arrival during the previous January transfer window seemed to play a huge role in Tottenham finishing in the top-four.

And his absence hurt Antonio Conte’s side earlier this season. So it is probably fair to say that the news emerging today is about as sickening for Tottenham fans as it gets.

Tottenham to be without Bentancur for the rest of the season

Bentancur came off just before the midway point in the second-half at Leicester City on Saturday. It was the Uruguayan who had given the visitors the lead at the King Power Stadium.

Unfortunately, the news is really not good. As reported by Romano, Bentancur could now be out until September after suffering a serious injury.

Here is what Romano has posted today…

Obviously, Tottenham have a few superstars. Harry Kane is absolutely world-class. And the likes of Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski have the ability to reach that level, too.

Cristian Romero’s importance became apparent on Saturday. The Argentinian was suspended for the trip. So he could only look on as Leicester put four past Fraser Forster.

But Bentancur is another who is proving to be absolutely vital. His partnership with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been huge for Tottenham over the last 13 months. And he has been labelled ‘incredible‘.

He has settled into the Premier League so well. So it is going to be a massive setback for Tottenham to be without him for the rest of this season, as well as some of the next campaign.

The likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp really need to be ready to step up.