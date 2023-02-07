Newcastle are now going to try to beat Manchester City to sign 'sensational' player











Newcastle United and Manchester City could well be set for a summer transfer tussle over the signing of James Maddison.

The Northern Echo report that the Magpies are planning to bid once again for the England international when the window opens.

Newcastle were not willing to pay the money either last summer or in the recently closed winter window, where Anthony Gordon came in.

They did not get a deeper midfielder either, and with the outgoings, the report says Eddie Howe acknowledges his squad are light in that area.

Newcastle and City could battle over Maddison

The report says that City could well be about to become major players in the chase for Maddison at the end of the season.

That said, they have bigger fish to fry right now, with the Premier League statement about alleged rule breaches and potential recriminations.

That transfer tussle could be a real challenge for Newcastle, but Maddison’s contract situation is another thing to consider.

Unless he signs another one, the ‘sensational‘ Maddison will have just one year remaining on his contract when the end of the season rolls around.

Newcastle have been patient over targets such as Gordon and Sven Botman, with interest spanning over multiple windows before they have got their man.

Maddison is a long term target and of course Leicester are in a relegation battle as well, and the outcome of that will have an impact on his future.