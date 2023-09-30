Brendan Rodgers could unleash ‘exciting’ 20-year-old for Celtic vs Motherwell, Predicted XI

As Celtic get set to face a high-flying Motherwell side today, the fans will be eagerly anticipating the team news to see if one of Brendan Rodgers’ summer signings finally gets his debut.

Marco Tilio was Rodgers’ second signing since he returned to the club and arrived at Celtic with high expectations.

The 20-year-old winger has been described as an exciting player by Australian national team Assistant Manager, Ufuk Talay, and he predicts he will be a very good signing for the club.

Celtic need a player to step up for Liel Abada

The right-wing position is one that Celtic are well stocked up in. Before Liel Abada got injured, the Israeli would have been the man that the other squad members would be looking to displace.

Celtic have Hyunjun Yang, James Forrest and even Luis Palma who can all stake a claim for that role. But, as yet, none have shown anything yet to convince Brendan Rodgers that they should be the first pick in Abada’s absence.

Will Marco Tilio make his Celtic debut vs Motherwell?

He has every chance. The young Aussie got his first taste of action in the green and white Hoops in last week’s friendly against Ayr United.

By all accounts, it wasn’t a polished performance but it was his first run out since returning from the unfortunate injury he picked up during preseason.

Motherwell are likely to be dogged in defence as they try to shackle Celtic’s attacking threat but Tilio could be the man to help unlock the Fir Park side’s defence.

Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

With Liel Abada still out injured, no one has stepped up to claim that right-wing spot and Tilio could very well be given that opportunity this weekend. Whether it’s from the start or as a sub is up for debate but there is no doubt he could be given some minutes on Saturday.

Predicted Celtic XI vs Motherwell

GK: Scott Bain

DEF: Greg Taylor, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Liam Scales, Alistair Johnston

MID: Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley

FW: James Forrest, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda

I think Tilio will start on the bench and, if Celtic are looking comfortable, will get the last half hour against The Steelmen.

In other news, ‘Outstanding’: Peter Grant says 28-year-old didn’t get any credit for his performance vs Livingston