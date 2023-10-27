‘Best I’ve seen’: Pundit shares two things Celtic had which really hurt Atletico Madrid

Celtic’s 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid was a very admirable result considering the Spanish side’s standing in La Liga.

It was a performance of the highest order from Brendan Rodgers’ side and many Celtic fans would argue that it is the performance of the season.

Pundit, Tam McManus, thinks so as well. In fact, the former Hibs man goes one step further and highlights two things he saw that ‘murdered’ the La Liga title challengers.

McManus said on social media channel X, “Best I’ve seen Celtic in a long time that first half against a very good side. Pace and movement in forward areas has murdered Atletico at the back so far. Kept the ball well and kept the front two pretty quiet.

“Well-deserved point for Celtic. Didn’t see it tbh but fair play put in a monumental effort vs a really classy & streetwise team packed with World Cup winners. Great game.”

Photo by Jan Kruger – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

It really was a superb performance by Brendan Rodgers side. The pace and tempo from the first whistle caught Atletico off guard and it took the La Liga side a bit of time to find their feet.

And clearly that impressed McManus. To be honest, if Celtic were to take anything from Atletico that is what they had to do. Got at them and keep at it for as long as they could.

Matt O’Riley, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Luis Palma put in one hell of a shift and it was almost enough to nab all the spoils.

Towards the 75th minute you could see that starting to take it’s toll on Celtic. Kyogo looked knackered and Atletico started to come right back into it.

But all credit must go to Celtic. No one gave them a hope (outside of the club anyway) of getting anything and a point is just reward for all they put into the match.



