Liverpool star Mohamed Salah once again put in a brilliant performance against Wolves on Saturday.

His pair of assists earned him a place in Garth Crooks’s team of the week on BBC Sport’s website.

It was a horrendous start to the match for Liverpool as Wolves took a deserved 1-0 lead through Hwang Hee-chan.

Joe Gomez simply couldn’t deal with Pedro Neto on the wing which was in stark contrast to his recent good performances at centre-back.

Alexis Mac Allister looked fatigued after a tiring international break and was substituted at half-time.

However, Jurgen Klopp will be very pleased with the way his side fought back in the second half.

Cody Gakpo converted a brilliant ball from Mohamed Salah before immediately being replaced.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Salah then linked up with Andy Robertson to score an unlikely goal while wearing the captain’s armband.

Liverpool were once again indebted to Salah against Wolves as he played a key role in maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.

He’s now justifying Liverpool’s decision to reject a huge offer from Saudi Arabia for him on a weekly basis.

Salah stars for Liverpool against Wolves

Naming him alongside Jeremy Doku and Richarlison in his team of the week in attack, Crooks said: “He might not be scoring goals in bucketfuls anymore but Salah is playing the best team football I’ve seen him play since his arrived at Anfield.

“He was outstanding again against Wolves and hasn’t put a foot wrong since the Saudis tried to lure him to their Pro League with mind-boggling amounts of cash.

“All credit to the Egypt superstar, who has conducted himself in a manner dignified and respectful to the club who have made him a world-class player. A model professional.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Wolves will be sick of the sight of Salah as he’s now recorded 10 goal contributions for Liverpool against them.

Klopp has plenty of attacking options to choose from this season but Salah is the one constant in the team right now.

Mac Allister claimed that Salah is the strongest player in the team right now which is a huge claim considering some of his teammates.

He scores goals, provides assists and outmuscles his teammates, is there anything Salah can’t do?