Pundit Tony Cascarino has admitted he was disappointed to see the position Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister was playing yesterday.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (17/9 7:12am), Cascarino was unimpressed with the Argentinian international.

It was one of the worst first-half performances seen from a Jurgen Klopp side for some time.

They were heavily indebted to Wolves’s poor decision-making and finishing in the final third as they went into the break only 1-0 down.

Klopp rang the changes early in the second half and they paid off with Liverpool keeping their strong start to the campaign going with a 3-1 win.

Cody Gakpo was sacrificed alongside Diogo Jota just after he scored the equaliser.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Uruguayan Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott were introduced and did very well in the second half.

However, it was the change at half-time that caught the eye, with Alexis Mac Allister brought off for Luis Diaz.

The 24-year-old looked off the pace after only returning from international duty on the other side of the world on Friday.

Cascarino has admitted he didn’t like the position Mac Allister played for Liverpool yesterday.

Klopp may feel he was forced into that decision given the current injuries in the squad.

Mac Allister playing out of position for Liverpool – Cascarino

Speaking about the World Cup winner, Cascarino said: “Liverpool were awful in the first half, looked lacklustre.

“I mentioned earlier about jet lag, [Alexis] Mac Allister clearly was jet-lagged. I know he came back on Friday morning and he played for Argentina but he looked legless, lifeless, couldn’t get around the pitch.

“He got caught on the ball on many occasions in the first half.

“I wouldn’t want to play Mac Allister as deep. It’s a bit like Thiago [Alcantara].

“Thiago is a fabulous footballer and when he plays for Liverpool and moves the play, I don’t want him to be the protection in front of the back four.

“And when he sits really deep and just gets caught on the ball, a bit like Casemiro.

“Mac Allister, his strength isn’t tackling, so I think he’s left in that position just picking the ball up off the back four and starting to use it.

“I think that created its own problem. Mac Allister’s position wasn’t one that I want to see him in a Liverpool shirt too often.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Liverpool fans may wonder why Mac Allister had to play in that deep position with Wataru Endo on the bench.

The 30-year-old was signed to act as cover in the number six position and has done OK when called upon so far.

Mac Allister is a superior player but doesn’t look comfortable playing on his own in front of the back four.

He’s going to be a very good addition but may only really thrive until a certain teenager who was on the bench yesterday is fully fit.