BBC pundit says £100k-a-week Tottenham player is not doing his job right now











Chris Sutton has said that Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris simply isn’t doing his job anymore.

Sutton was speaking about Spurs on The Monday Night Club after an incredible 48 hours in north London.

A disastrous trip to Newcastle United was followed up by the dismissal of Cristian Stellini from his role as interim manager.

The Italian decided a trip to St. James’ Park was the right time to alter Tottenham’s tactics and paid the price.

Wave after wave of Newcastle attacks in the opening 20 minutes ended with Hugo Lloris picking the ball out of the back of the net.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

He made a smart stop to deny Joelinton in the opening seconds, before Jacob Murphy turned in the rebound.

The Brazilian found a way past him minutes later, before Murphy stunned him from distance for Newcastle’s third.

An Alexander Isak brace was the end of the torture for Lloris, although Chris Sutton believes the Tottenham captain should have been doing better.

He didn’t appear for the second-half, with the suggestion being that he was injured.

However, another BBC pundit – Nigel Reo-Coker – believes he should have carried on regardless in his role as club captain.

Sutton says Tottenham captain Lloris isn’t doing his job

Sutton was tearing into the Tottenham team last night, and singled out Lloris for criticism: “Honestly, they shouldn’t be playing if it’s that bad, and they don’t understand how to play in a 4-3-3.

“I’ll tell you a big part of Spurs’s problem, the goalkeeper [Hugo] Lloris. I mean his job was actually to save the occasional shot. That’s a huge issue.”

It looks as if the £100,000-a-week goalkeeper’s time at Spurs is coming to an end.

Tottenham continue to be linked with other goalkeepers, including Jordan Pickford and David Raya.

It’s the right time for the 36-year-old to move on, as a changing of the guard looks set to happen across the club.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

A new manager could bring in a goalkeeper who better suits their style, with Lloris always looking uncomfortable in possession.

There will be a hope among Spurs fans that his final act in a Tottenham shirt wasn’t their capitulation against Newcastle.

Mason may choose to keep Fraser Forster in between the sticks, depending on the extent of his injury.

Sutton criticism sums up a torrid season for both Lloris and Tottenham in general.

Show all