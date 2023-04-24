Nigel Reo-Coker says Tottenham star Hugo Lloris lacked leadership











BBC Pundit Nigel Reo-Coker has not been shy in criticising Hugo Lloris and the lack of leadership in the Tottenham side following their embarrassing defeat to Newcastle.

Spurs travelled to Newcastle in what was a huge game in the race for fourth. Both sides are battling for a Champions League spot. The Magpies won 6-1 and scored five goals in 21 minutes.

Two of the goals goalkeeper Lloris conceded were from his near post. To make matters worse, the goalkeeper was subbed off at half-time with a suspected injury.

Many have spoken out on the substitution and on the fact that Harry Kane was the only player to properly go over and clap the fans.

Reo-Coker slates Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

A lot of pundits have been massively criticising the players and the club. Reo-Coker did not hold back as he slated the poor leadership at the club. He also was not happy with captain Lloris.

Speaking on BBC’s Football Daily podcast (23/04/2023, 12:30) Reo Coker spoke about Lloris. He said: “There’s saying and actually being injured. For me as club captain, you have got to finish that game. What he did as well just shows how much there is a lack of leadership in this Spurs dressing room.

“I’ve heard different people talk about it saying ‘you know it’s this it’s that’. We already know the leadership of the club has been an absolute mess and its been shambolic for so long now. That is something that has to change”

The pundit is definitely right. Spurs absolutely capitulated against Newcastle. Being three goals down in ten minutes is not good enough. Normally you would see your captain trying to motivate the players, but we saw none of that from Lloris.

The majority of players, aside from Harry Kane, seem to be putting in half the effort that they used to put in and it hasn’t been good to watch.

