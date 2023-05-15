Ian Wright tweets just two words after Liverpool win at Leicester tonight











Liverpool strolled to a win at Leicester City tonight with the rejuvinated Curtis Jones once again showing his worth to Jurgen Klopp.

Jones scored a fine goal to get things going at the King Power. And from there, Liverpool never looked back as they pushed Leicester further towards relegation into the Championship.

For Liverpool, it was the ideal night and it keeps up the pressure on those in the top four. It looks like going right to the wire and on this form, not many would bet against the Reds sneaking in.

Ian Wright predicts Curtis Jones form

Of course, Jones’ upturn in form has been crucial. And it was a prediction made by Ian Wright at the end of April.

Wright had suggested Jones was going to come good for Liverpool. And after seeing his prediction come true, the former Arsenal man was on Twitter straight away to sum up his feelings.

Jones will be hoping that he can now cement himself as a regular in this Liverpool team. With new midfielders expected to arrive in the summer, it seems like the youngster has stepped up to the plate.

Certainly, it will feel like another new signing for Liverpool. Jones’ form has been excellent and he was at it again tonight at the right time.

TBR’s View: Like a new player

It’s mad that Wright called it but Jones is indeed looking like a quality midfield player for the Reds right now.

The goals tonight were great but it’s his performance on the whole that Jurgen Klopp will have liked.

Jones looks to have looked to the summer and thought he best get cracking. And after being given his chance, he’s certainly taken it.