Liverpool have already strengthened their midfield with the addition of Alexis Mac Allister this summer, but they’re still eyeing up more signings in this area.

There have been a number of interesting transfer links in recent weeks, and according to AS, Sofyan Amrabat is one the Reds are keeping an eye on.

The Spanish outlet claim that Amrabat is someone Liverpool are monitoring, claiming that the Moroccan is desperate to leave Fiorentina as soon as possible.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Amrabat has been making waves for the past 18 months now. He’s been brilliant in Italy, taking Fiorentina to a Europa Conference League Final this season, while his exploits at the World Cup were also bordering on unbelievable as the midfielder took his country to the semi-finals.

Now, he’s keen to get his big move, and Liverpool along with Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs in the situation.

Amrabat could be a fantastic signing for Liverpool, but, as ever, it’s dependent on price.

As someone who is still quite unproven at the very highest level, Amrabat mustn’t be a signing that takes up too much of Liverpool’s summer transfer budget, especially when you consider the sheer number of quality midfielders on the market right now.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

With that being said though, Amrabat is an ‘outstanding’ player in his own right, and if he is indeed available for transfer this summer, Liverpool do need to make sure they’re completely alert to this situation and ready to pounce should the opportunity present itself.

Whether or not Liverpool do move for Amrabat remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, the Reds are a team to keep an eye on when it comes to midfield movement this summer.