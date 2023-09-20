BBC pundit blown away by £50k-a-week Newcastle player’s performance vs AC Milan

BBC Sport pundit Pat Nevin was seriously impressed with how Sean Longstaff played for Newcastle United last night.

Nevin was speaking on the Football Daily Podcast after Eddie Howe’s side came away from the San Siro with a 0-0 draw.

They had to absorb plenty of pressure, but any point away from home in the Champions League is a very good result.

Before the match, Shay Given suggested that Sean Longstaff deserved to start the match and he got his wish.

The £50,000-a-week midfielder partnered Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali in the centre of the pitch.

Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

It was a huge test for the Newcastle academy product who was making his European debut.

However, Nevin admitted he loved Longstaff’s performance for Newcastle and especially how he linked up with Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle’s captain was outstanding but couldn’t have done the same job with Longstaff’s support.

Eddie Howe got his tactics on that side spot on and Trippier ended up causing more problems for AC Milan going forward in the final moments of the game.

Nevin thought Newcastle star Longstaff was ‘very special’ yesterday

Speaking about the Magpies’ performance, and in particular Kieran Trippier’s, Nevin added: “I have to say I thought Sean Longstaff had a very special game.

“So, those two together on that right-hand side it was a battle. They had [Jacob] Murphy alongside them as well, but it was a battle between them and [Rafael] Leao and Theo Hernandez.”

When Longstaff first broke into the Newcastle first team, he probably couldn’t have imagined playing in the Champions League with them.

Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Alongside Dan Burn – who also had a terrific game – the boyhood fans heard the iconic anthem together for the first time.

Plenty of Newcastle fans will agree with Nevin that Longstaff was fantastic last night.

He had a very difficult task keeping a dynamic AC Milan midfield at bay.

While they created plenty of opportunities and Nick Pope was equal to all of them, Longstaff brought a sense of calmness in midfield.

He only misplaced seven passes in 90 minutes and won six of his nine duels.

Longstaff will hope he gets to step out in front of an electrified St. James’ Park when they face PSG at the start of next month.