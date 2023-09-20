Newcastle United came away from the San Siro last night and Dan Burn showed AC Milan why Eddie Howe has kept faith in the towering full-back.

The 31-year-old defender’s fantastic performance was backed up by some brilliant stats, as per SofaScore.

Eddie Howe admitted before the match that he never attended a Champions League fixture.

His squad doesn’t boast a huge amount of experience at Europe’s top level, with Kieran Trippier proving to be one of a few players to have played at this level before.

Despite their 5-1 defeat at the weekend to Inter, AC Milan were the dominant side in last night’s game.

They controlled the match and carved out plenty of opportunities, but Nick Pope was equal to all of their shots.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Dan Burn may not have been the best-known player to Milan fans, but he put in a serious shift for Newcastle yesterday.

The £13m defender was a dominant force at the back as he helped Howe’s side keep a vital clean sheet.

He nearly saw Sean Longstaff win the match in the final moments with a venomous strike.

It would have been against the run of play, but a deserved reward for the immense defensive effort Newcastle put in.

Burn impresses for Newcastle against AC Milan

AC Milan’s attackers struggled to get past Burn last night, which was backed up by his statistics.

He won 12 of his 16 duels and only lost out of Milan’s attackers twice in the air.

Burn only managed to complete 19 passes in 90 minutes, but his two blocked shots and eight clearances showed he was putting defence above trying to be too clever in dangerous areas.

By featuring for Newcastle against AC Milan, Burn lived out every youngster’s dream of playing for the club they support at the very highest level.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, some pundits suggested that Burn needed to be replaced in the summer.

He’s not a modern left-back and certainly doesn’t fulfil some of the criteria such as drifting into midfield that seems to be required at other clubs to play the position.

However, Burn was sensational last season and a key reason why Newcastle are playing at this level this season.

He was given his chance to impress last night and grabbed it with both hands.