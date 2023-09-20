BBC Pundit Pat Nevin was left in awe of the work performed by Kieran Trippier for Newcastle against AC Milan last night.

Nevin was speaking on BBC Sound’s Football Daily following the game and credited the full-back for his work going both forwards and backwards.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The pundit praised Tripper for keeping world-class players quiet during the game.

Moreover, Nevin concluded that Newcastle are a completely different proposition when the 33-year-old is playing.

Nevin said: “Wow, you’ve stopped him [Theo Hernandez] for the entirety of the game and you’ve stopped [Rafael] Leao for almost the entirety of the game.

“And by the way on top of that you’ve done a lot of overlapping yourself.

“For Kieran Trippier I thought it was a fabulous captain’s display from him today.

“And I think Newcastle are a different team when he’s in that team.”

High praise indeed for Trippier on a difficult night for Newcaslte.

Although taking a point back to England is by no means a bad result, Eddie Howe’s side were under pressure for much of the game.

Nevin thought Trippier was crucial for Newcastle against Milan

As well as Trippier, Pat Nevin also had a lot of praise for Sean Longstaff and his performance.

The pundit identified AC Milan’s threat down the left hand side and thought all of Jacob Murphy, Longstaff and Trippier dealt with it well.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Of course, Milan were still afforded key chances – the reality of facing Europe’s best.

Moreover, it’s well documented just how difficult Newcastle’s group will be in the coming weeks.

And not losing on a difficult night in Italy could yet prove to be vital.

Newcastle now face an away trip to Sheffield United on Sunday before they then face Manchester City in the EFL cup next week.

Starting with Milan last night, Newcastle now have a very tough schedule and it will be interesting to see how the likes of £12m Trippier are managed.