BBC pundit accuses 25-year-old Tottenham target of trying to con the ref in CL semi-final











Pundit Pat Nevin was not impressed with Tottenham Hotspur target Lautaro Martinez last night.

Nevin was covering the Champions League semi-final between AC Milan and Internazionale on BBC Radio 5 Live yesterday.

It was a brilliant game between two fierce rivals competing to reach the Champions League final.

Inter Milan started the game brightly and raced into a two-goal lead.

A fantastic volley from Edin Dzeko was followed up by a well-worked move that ended with a Henrikh Mkhitaryan finish.

Inter thought they were going to have the opportunity to extend their lead further in the first half.

Lautaro Martinez appeared to be brought down in the area by Simon Kjaer, and the referee awarded a penalty.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, VAR asked him to review his decision and after looking at several replays, he changed his mind.

There was barely any contact on Tottenham target Martinez, and Nevin wasn’t happy with the Argentinian.

He thought he should have done a lot more to stay on his feet.

Nevin not happy with Tottenham target Martinez

Speaking on BBC 5 Live after the contentious incident, Nevin said: “Milan now want [Lautaro] Martinez to have a yellow card now.

“He felt a hand on his waist and threw himself down. I am delighted the referee changed his mind.

“He absolutely tried to con the referee.”

Tottenham have been linked with Martinez recently as the summer transfer window approaches.

Spurs already have plenty of attacking options although that may change in the next few months.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have both been linked with moves away from the club.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

It’s unthinkable to imagine a Spurs team without Harry Kane, and he’s virtually irreplaceable.

On top of that, Son hasn’t been at his best this season, but he would still be a big loss at Tottenham.

Plenty of Tottenham fans would likely agree with Nevin’s criticism of Martinez.

It’s unlikely the 25-year-old will end up in north London, given his biggest fan at the club was Fabio Paratici and he has now left.

However, the links have existed for years, and it would be no surprise for them to reappear once again this summer.

