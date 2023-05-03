Another Tottenham player could also leave Spurs if Harry Kane gets sold - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur are at risk of losing Harry Kane this summer, and Dean Jones has claimed that Son Heung-min could follow him out of the door too.

Spurs are in a mess right now. They’re onto their third manager of the season after appointing Ryan Mason until the end of the campaign, they have no sporting director in place following Fabio Paratici’s ban, and they don’t seem to be getting anywhere in their search for a new boss.

This must surely make Kane wonder if he should stick around for another season. Son could be thinking the same!

Son Heung-min could also leave Tottenham if Harry Kane is sold

Harry Kane will enter the final year of his contract at Tottenham this summer.

The Englishman is undoubtedly Spurs’ best player. He is the reason why they are not in the bottom half of the table this season, and Spurs fans are desperate for him to stay.

However, there is a genuine chance Kane could push for a move away from Spurs this summer, and journalist Dean Jones thinks the England captain’s £22 million (Guardian) teammate, Son Heung-min, could go too.

He wrote on GiveMeSport: “A bigger worry for Spurs, if Kane leaves, might be that his departure has a domino effect: and the next man they would fear losing would be Son Heung-min.

“The South Korean international turns 31 this summer and while he has huge emotional ties to Spurs, concern over a departure has begun to surface in the past year.

“His goalscoring form has dropped off significantly, sparking question over whether he needs a new environment. And that scenario is allowed to run deeper thanks to interest from Champions League clubs – with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid known admirers.”

TBR View:

Losing Kane this summer would be a huge blow on its own for Spurs, but to see Son go too would be absolutely devastating if you’re a Tottenham fan.

Even though they haven’t won anything, Spurs have had many good moments over the last few years, and Kane and Son have been directly involved in almost every one of them.

The two forwards have been incredible for Spurs over the last seven years, and their partnership is one that strikes fear in opposition defences.

Kane is very likely to leave this summer, but if Son goes too, Spurs could crumble next season.

