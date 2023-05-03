Report: Tottenham make their move to sign 'spectacular' striker again, Paratici once agreed £60m fee











Tottenham Hotspur have registered an interest in signing Lautaro Martinez, but Inter Milan have no plans to consider selling the forward this summer.

That is according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, who suggest that Inter were informed by intermediaries that both Spurs and Manchester United were keen on Lautaro Martinez shortly after their Champions League win over Benfica.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Martinez has long been linked with a move to the Premier League. He has been superb for the Nerazzurri. And he is enjoying another brilliant year this time around, scoring 21 goals in all competitions – including 17 in Serie A.

Tottenham register interest in Lautaro Martinez

Tottenham, of course, may have to prepare to sign a new marquee striker in the near future. Harry Kane’s contract expires at the end of next season. And it remains to be seen how Daniel Levy handles that situation.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Martinez is a world-class player on his day. So it may encourage Tottenham fans that Gazzetta dello Sport reports that they have registered an interest in the 25-year-old.

However, the report added that Inter did not even take a seat at the negotiating table. They deem Martinez to be a key part of their plans moving forward. And with that, they have no interest in letting him go.

Martinez is no stranger to the Tottenham radar. The Times reported in the 2021 summer window that Spurs agreed a £60 million fee for the forward. But obviously, no move would take place.

It would appear that they have not even got to the stage of agreeing a fee this time around. So it is back to the drawing board for Spurs.

That is a shame because Martinez is someone Lionel Messi has described as ‘spectacular‘. It would have been quite the statement therefore, if Tottenham did put the wheels in motion for a potential summer move.