Harry Kane now 'increasingly likely' to leave Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is reportedly ‘increasingly likely’ to leave the club, with no signs at the moment that he’ll sign a new deal.

Kane’s future at Tottenham looks set to dominate the headlines this summer as he approaches the final year of his contract.

The 29-year-old is attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich, but it would seem that he is keen to remain in England.

He’s made it evidently clear in the past that he wishes to challenge for the biggest honours at Spurs, but they look miles off the pace at the moment.

And The Athletic reports that it’s looking more and more likely that he will leave Tottenham.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Kane increasingly likely to leave Tottenham

The outlet notes that Spurs’ biggest task this summer will be convincing Kane to extend his stay in north London.

But with his deal set to run until the end of next season, there have been ‘no indications’ that Kane will put pen to paper.

Indeed, The Athletic notes that it looks ‘increasingly likely’ that he will end up leaving for free, unless he is sold this summer.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

It’s been a disastrous season on and off the pitch for Tottenham as they have just named their third manager of the campaign in Ryan Mason.

There were high hopes that Spurs could really kick on under Antonio Conte after what seemed to be a positive summer transfer window. But it didn’t work out under the Italian for various reasons and the club are now back to square one.

Of course, you’d like to think that the right appointment may convince Kane to put pen to paper on a new deal. But in truth, the England captain has been in this position at the club far too often over the past four years.

It would be no real surprise if the ‘incredible‘ striker does seek a move this summer or failing that, runs down his contract.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that Kane would prefer to be able to lift silverware with Tottenham and they will be hoping that keeps him at the club for the long-term future.

Show all