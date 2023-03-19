BBC commentator shares what Martin Odegaard did that had Arsenal fans 'purring'











Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard had fans at The Emirates purring during the first-half of their win over Crystal Palace.

John Murray was commentating on BBC Radio 5 Live as the Gunners continued their incredible title challenge.

Martin Odegaard only needed to stand and watch, and his attacking teammates gave Arsenal a deserved first-half lead.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring from a tight angle, beating young goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.

His partner-in-crime Bukayo Saka doubled their advantage just before half-time.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

However, Murray described just before the break a moment from Odegaard that seriously impressed the Arsenal fans in attendance.

The £115,000-a-week Norwegian has been so impressive all season, carving chances out for his teammates from impossible situations.

Even though he couldn’t stop Arsenal being eliminated from the Europa League in midweek, Odegaard showed how close his bond is with the fans.

He was the last one still on the pitch after the full-time whistle thanking them for their support.

Arsenal fans wowed by Odegaard skill

Described a passage of play just before half-time, Murray said: “Odegaard on the right, oh lovely, lovely change of feet to give it to White.

“Saka plays the ball back to Odegaard, gasps of ‘Oh, wow!’ from the Arsenal fans after that touch.

“And the Arsenal fans, even though it didn’t end up in the back of the net this time, they were purring.”

His co-commentator Danny Gabbidon added: “Sensational football, it really is from Arsenal.”

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Martin Odegaard has an incredible opportunity to lead Arsenal to a very unlikely Premier League title.

The Gunners now have a clear gap over Manchester City, although the two sides still have to meet next month.

Tim Sherwood has claimed that the Norwegian’s teammates are in awe of his skill.

The Arsenal fans were similarly impressed with Odegaard as his magic feet carved out another opportunity.

