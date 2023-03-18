Tim Sherwood can't praise Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard enough











Tim Sherwood has been speaking about Martin Odegaard on Sky Sports today and lauded his impact this season.

Odegaard, the Arsenal captain, is having a stunning season for the Gunners. The Norwegian is contributing goals and assists in abundance and has emerged as a real leader for the club.

It was no surprise that Arsenal struggled against Sporting Lisbon with Odegaard on the bench.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

And speaking on Sky today, Tim Sherwood lauded Odegaard for being ‘absolutely fantastic’ for the Gunners this season.

“He was their biggest miss the other night. He’s the one. I think he just gains control for his team. Knows when to pass, how to pass. Leader, hence why he’s wearing the armband. Everything good that Arsenal do comes through that boy,” Sherwood said.

“He’s been outstanding. There’s a reason he was at Real Madrid but he’s found a home now with a manager who loves him. And the players who admire his skill. He’s absolutely fantastic. Top drawer.”

Odegaard’s performances since being given the armband have gone up a notch. Mikel Arteta made the bold call to give Odegaard the captaincy. And looking back, it’s been one of the Spaniard’s best decisions as Arsenal boss.

TBR’s View: Martin Odegaard sums this new Arsenal up

There are all different types of leader in football. Arsenal have had the type who might scream and shout and dig people out in the past. But Odegaard is doing it his way, and it’s working.

Odegaard looks every bit the quality player we all knew he was going to be when Real Madrid signed him as a 15-year-old.

As Sherwood says, he’s now found a home and a manager who appreciate him and get the best from him.

Odegaard has been nothing short of brilliant. The scary thing is, he can get even better as well. And that bodes brilliantly for Arsenal going into the future.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images