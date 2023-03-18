Paul Merson praises 'outstanding' Martin Odegaard at Arsenal











Paul Merson has been speaking about Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard once again and was full of praise for the Gunners skipper.

Odegaard has been influential in recent months and since taking the armband at Arsenal, has taken his game to another level.

The Norwegian star scored against Fulham last weekend and came off the bench to score his penalty against Sporting Lisbon in midweek. Indeed, Odegaard is even being mentioned when it comes to the PFA Player of the Year, such has been the quality of his displays.

And speaking on Sky Sports today, former Gunner Paul Merson was full of praise for Odegaard once more.

“I think he’s been absolutely outstanding. I think over the season he’s been the best midfield player. I think he’s had more effect on Arsenal than De Bruyne has had on Man City this season,” Merson said.

Odegaard, along with Bukayo Saka, has been one of the leaders of this Arsenal side. Despite being in his early 20s still, he is very much seen as the player to look up to at The Emirates.

The midfielder will hope to come back into the starting XI v Crystal Palace tomorrow. Odegaard knows a win before the international break will be crucial for the Gunners.

TBR’s View: Martin Odegaard is right up there this season

What a truly brilliant season Odegaard is having with Arsenal. Merson calls him absolutely outstanding and that is a fair assessment of the Norwegian star.

If Arsenal end up winning this Premier League title, then Odegaard will be a huge reason. Certain players make teams tick and Odegaard is that man for Arsenal.

Crucially this season, he’s brought goals as well. That was always something people wanted more of from Odegaard, and he’s now duly delivered.

Arsenal have a skipper here for years to come. And as long as he keeps up his current levels, then Arsenal will continue to challenge for honours.

