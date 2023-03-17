Video: What Martin Odegaard did all alone after Arsenal lost to Sporting Lisbon











Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League last night following a defeat to Sporting Lisbon on penalties, and skipper Martin Odegaard, like everyone else, was disappointed.

The Gunners struggled against Ruben Amorim’s side yesterday. They did not start the game well, but after Granit Xhaka’s opener in the 19th minute, they took control of the half. However, Sporting were the better side at the start of the second period and deservedly equalised.

That took the game to penalties, and although Odegaard converted his spot-kick, it wasn’t enough to see Arsenal through.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Last night’s penalty shootout was the first one ever in a competitive game at the Emirates Stadium. Sadly for Arsenal, they ended up losing after Gabriel Martinelli missed his spot kick.

Arsenal players, unsurprisingly, were disappointed after the game.

Even though they weren’t at their best, they fought for 120 minutes to get a result, but unfortunately for them, it wasn’t meant to be on the night.

Every member of Arsenal’s squad and coaching staff applauded the fans and got back into the changing room very quickly last night. Odegaard, on the other hand, did a lot more.

The Arsenal captain was spotted doing a full lap to clap for the fans. He was the only player on the pitch at the time and went inside only after he went around the ground thanking the supporters.

TBR View:

There were a few question marks at the start of the season when Arsenal named Odegaard as the new club captain.

Many questioned if the then-23-year-old, who had only been at the club for 18 months, was a better option than the more experienced players in the side.

Odegaard has answered those questions in style this season. He is one of the best players in the Premier League now and has been leading his side brilliantly.

Arsenal fans absolutely love Odegaard and are hoping he can lift the title at the end of this season.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

