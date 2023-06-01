‘Outstanding’ Tottenham player decides he doesn’t want to join Bayern Munich











Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has reportedly turned down the chance to join Bayern Munich this summer.

That’s according to Bild Sport, who claim that Kane has been Bayern’s number one striker target for a ‘long time’.

Kane has already been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs over the past few days after the season finished on Sunday.

The 29-year-old is heading into the final year of his contract at Tottenham, and there has been no indication that he’s willing to extend his stay of late.

Of course, Kane is seemingly top of Manchester United’s wish list, with the Guardian reporting that Erik ten Hag is ‘obsessed’ with landing the England captain.

The Sun reported on Tuesday that Kane is keen on a switch to Old Trafford and will run his contract down if he isn’t allowed to leave.

Now, Bild claims the Sun’s information ‘coincides’ with their own and that Kane isn’t interested in a switch to Bayern Munich.

Kane rejects Bayern

The German outlet reports that Kane has decided against the possibility of joining Bayern this summer.

He’s turned down the chance to move to Germany after the Bundesliga champions had identified him as their top striker target.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Munich over the past year and it’s well-documented that they view him as Robert Lewandowski’s replacement.

But it’s no surprise to hear he isn’t interested in a move abroad as he closes in on Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record.

That could be bad news for Tottenham as Daniel Levy will be desperate to avoid a situation where Kane ends up playing for a Premier League rival.

Indeed, Levy can still decide where Kane will play his football next season, but his contract situation will be a cause for concern.

Spurs will undoubtedly retain some hope that Kane will decide to extend his stay in north London. But the upcoming transfer window looks set to be dominated by stories surrounding Kane’s future.

