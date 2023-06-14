Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s future at Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly looking uncertain and he could be sold this summer.

That’s according to The Sun, with the outlet claiming that there is a possibility Hojbjerg could leave Spurs before the end of the transfer window.

Tottenham named Ange Postecoglou as their new manager last week as the Aussie put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

The 57-year-old is expected to oversee something of a summer clear-out as he bids to build a squad in his image.

Club captain Hugo Lloris looks set to depart, while the likes of Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon are also facing uncertain futures.

But it seems that Hojbjerg could be a surprise name to head out the door this summer.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Hojbjerg could be sold

The Sun reports that Hojbjerg’s future at Tottenham is looking uncertain, with his suitability to Postecoglou’s system in doubt.

It’s noted that whether or not the 27-year-old will still be at Spurs come the end of the window is ‘in the balance’.

Hojbjerg has been ever-present for Tottenham ever since he joined the club for a fee worth £15 million back in 2020.

The Dane has mostly been a reliable performer, but he struggled during the second half of the last campaign.

Lauded as an ‘amazing’ player by club captain Lloris, it would be a surprise to see him head out the door this summer. But Postecoglou is expected to change Tottenham’s approach drastically and there’s likely to be a couple of shock exits over the coming weeks.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Spurs have a wealth of options in midfield, but the likes of Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp and Hojbjerg are all a similar profile of players.

Postecoglou will want to add some creativity in the middle of the park as he prefers to play with one holding midfielder and two No8s.

Selling Hojbjerg may raise the necessary funds to bring in some fresh faces in midfield.