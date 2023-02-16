Arsenal transfer news: Fabrizio Romano shares Vitor Roque update











Arsenal have been heavily linked with Athletico-PR’s Vitor Roque in recent days.

Goal Brasil recently reported that the Gunners were in the race for the 17-year-old alongside the likes of Barcelona.

They also claimed that Edu Gaspar made contact with the player’s entourage to learn more about his current situation.

Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

Meanwhile, AS claimed Arsenal were looking to go all out in order to sign Roque ahead of his other suitors.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the state of play involving the Gunners and the Brazilian gem.

“Arsenal have sent their scouts to follow Vitor Roque,” Romano wrote on CaughtOffside.

“But it’s the same for five top European clubs. Barcelona want him.

“He’s on their list and really appreciated but Athletico Paranaense hope for €60m package to sell Roque.

“So, it’s not easy.”

Arsenal will surely fancy their chances of signing Roque – TBR View

Roque is one of the most exciting youngsters currently plying his trade in Brazil.

He has already made more than 50 competitive senior appearances for Athletico and former club Cruzeiro.

Meanwhile, his tally with Brazil’s Under-20s reads nine games, six goals.

As Roque turns 18 this month, he’ll be able to move to Europe this summer.

Arsenal’s Brazilian links mean the Gunners will surely fancy their chances of signing him.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Jesus and Magalhaes are established first-team players.

Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Arsenal also snapped up Marquinhos in the summer. And then you obviously have Edu in the boardroom.

Unsurprisingly, competition for Roque is strong, with other elite clubs also in the race.

If Arsenal manage to sign the teenage forward, they’d be getting themselves an absolutely ‘extraordinary‘ talent.

The Gunners have come a long way since Mikel Arteta took the reins, and are now in the title race.

With that in mind, Roque would be joining a club doing well in the present and with a big future ahead.