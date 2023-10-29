‘Baffled’: Alex Cochrane shares what Kyogo Furuhashi told him about Celtic’s Tynecastle penalty decision

Away from Celtic’s draw with Hibs for a bit, Hearts defender, Alex Cochrane is still going about the penalty that was awarded against Hearts last week in the 4-1 loss to the Glasgow giants.

The award for his challenge on the Celtic striker was made just 13 seconds into the second half and Cochrane has shared what Kyogo said to him about it.

Cochrane said [The Herald print edition page 74], “Even on the pitch people were baffled. I asked Nick Walsh if they would check it and the next thing I knew the check was over.

“Kyogo said to me it was for something else and no one really knew what was going on.

“If you look at it back, you can see he has come into me a little bit.

“I had already messed up, the ball should never have got there in the first place on my behalf.

“But then I knew he was going to try and do something, and I have pulled away.

“So, it’s frustrating to see the check done so quickly.”

Cochrane has just admitted that Kyogo didn’t ‘buy’ Celtic penalty

TBR Celtic covered this last week when the Celtic striker was accused of buying the penalty by Hearts manager, Steven Naismith.

It was a ridiculous comment to make. Especially when the pictures from Sky Sports clearly showed Cochrane barging into Kyogo’s knee.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

However, if the foul was given for something else then that completely exonerates the ‘tremendous’ ‘£4.6m player from any wrongdoing.

What I find incredible is that a full seven days on this decision, which had no bearing on the result, is still causing the Hearts player to still have a moan about it in the media ahead of their big game against Rangers today.

It really does look like Celtic broke Hearts in more ways than one last weekend.

