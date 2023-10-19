‘Tremendous’: John Hartson is loving what £4.6m man is doing for Celtic

Goalscorers are notoriously difficult players for football clubs to get their hands on these days.

Strikers are a rare commodity. Don’t get me wrong, they are everywhere but getting a truly brilliant striker that knows where the back of the net is is extremely difficult.

Fortunately for Celtic, they have been fairly good at identifying players who know how to score goals.

Look at Moussa Dembele, Leigh Griffiths, Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink and, of course, the world-class, Henrik Larsson.

There are many more I could name but I would be here all day. And fortunately for Celtic, they have another in Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Japanese striker was on form for his country this week by bagging a goal for Japan in the 2-0 win over Tunisia and he has been leaving former Celtic striker, John Hartson, seriously impressed.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Yeah, well they [Japan] left him out of the World Cup squad but he’s featured for Japan now on the back of his great form for Celtic.

“He’s just a tremendous striker isn’t he? He makes the runs and when he gets in, he predominantly scores.”

I think every Celtic fan remembers the feeling of sheer disbelief when Kyogo was omitted from the Japanese World Cup squad last winter.

The Celtic striker was in red-hot form and playing in the Champions League for Celtic but yet could not make Hajime Moriyasu’s final cut.

However now, it seems that Kyogo is a key part of Moriiyasu’s plans and his goal on Tuesday will have cemented his place in the Japan squad for the next international break.

But for the Celtic fans, they will hope to see Kyogo add to his goal tally in Edinburgh this weekend as Celtic take on Hearts on Sunday afternoon at Tynecastle.

