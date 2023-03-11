Aston Villa reportedly set asking price for Tottenham target Emiliano Martinez











Aston Villa are now expected to demand £60m to sell Tottenham Hotspur target Emiliano Martinez this summer.

That’s according to Give Me Sport, who provide an update on one of Tottenham’s goalkeeper transfer targets.

It’s been an incredible few months for Emiliano Martinez.

His heroics in Qatar helped Argentina win the World Cup and drew a huge amount of praise.

Gabby Agbonlahor declared after the tournament that he’s the best goalkeeper in the world.

That was backed up by the 30-year-old winning best goalkeeper at The Best awards last month.

Martinez’s performances this season have understandably drawn attention from elsewhere.

Tottenham are one of those clubs, as they look for a replacement for Hugo Lloris.

It would be an impressive feat for Spurs to replace one World Cup winning goalkeeper with another.

And Tottenham may now know how much Aston Villa want for Martinez if they decide to let him go.

It wouldn’t be the cheapest option they could try and sign, with David Raya reportedly available for half the price.

Aston Villa name Martinez asking price, Tottenham are keen

The report from Give Me Sport states that, ‘there is an expectation that if he was to leave Villa it would have to be for…an expected fee to be around £60million.’

They go on to say that Villa are not pushing to sell Martinez, but would be ‘open-minded about the situation’.

The ‘amazing’ Martinez has unsurprisingly returned from the World Cup in great form.

Although he was criticised for leaving his goal unmanned against Arsenal in the final moments, he’s kept back-to-back clean sheets going into this weekend.

Martinez is surely destined to play European football soon enough, something Aston Villa are very unlikely to be able offer him this season.

Tottenham will be able to give Martinez that opportunity, although the Aston Villa star may want assurances on what competition that will be.

After his antics in Qatar, he doesn’t seem to be the sort of character that would be fazed about crossing the north London divide.

He’s also already got the connection with Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso who could help talk him into a move.

