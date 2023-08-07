Aston Villa now considering signing ‘unbelievably quick’ attacker this summer

Aston Villa are now considering signing rapid winger Adama Traore this summer on a free transfer.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti, via Give Me Sport, who suggested Aston Villa aren’t done in the transfer market yet.

Unai Emery’s side have already made some very astute signings this summer.

They broke their transfer record to sign Moussa Diaby who has already impressed in pre-season.

Pau Torres has been touted as one of the signings of the summer already, while Youri Tielemans offers expert cover in midfield.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Emery knows better than almost any other coach how to manage a campaign that involves playing in Europe.

He’s won four Europa Leagues and will have his eye on the Conference League this season.

Villa are now considering a move for Adama Traore to provide added competition and cover in wide areas.

Described by Diogo Jota as ‘unbelievably quick’, the 27-year-old is a free agent after leaving Wolves in the summer.

He could now make the move across the Midlands to Villa Park.

Villa considering move for Traore

Talking about the Spanish international, Galetti said: “Aston Villa are following some players and are waiting for the right opportunity to make some moves.

“They have real interest in the former Wolves winger [Adama] Traore, who is now a free-agent and is still looking for a new club. Villa are exploring the opportunity to sign him.”

Adama Traore has a very specific set of skills that in certain systems make him incredibly effective.

At Wolves, he combined brilliantly with Matt Doherty on the right wing and the pair set up Raul Jimenez time and again.

However, he started just 12 times last season and there’s always been question marks over his end product.

Villa could be considering Traore because two attackers are linked with an exit right now.

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Leon Bailey could move on this summer, while Phillipe Coutinho has received enquiries about his future.

Traore is a completely different player from the Brazilian but may be able to replace Bailey.

If Emery wants a rapid outlet then Traore is his man, but he may not necessarily fit into his style of play that well.