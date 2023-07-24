Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey this summer.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, with the outlet claiming Bailey has emerged as a possible option for the Saudi Pro League side.

Unai Emery has enjoyed an encouraging start to the summer window as Aston Villa have already moved to bring in Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby.

The Villains beat Al Nassr to the signing of Diaby last week, with the talented winger making the switch from Bayern Leverkusen.

And it seems that the Saudi outfit could now turn their attention to Leon Bailey after missing out on Diaby.

Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Al Nassr want Bailey

The Mail’s latest transfer confidential newsletter claims that Bailey has emerged as a target for Al Nassr.

It’s noted that Emery is searching for more consistency in his Villa side and could be willing to offload Bailey as a result.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Like Diaby, Bailey also made the switch to the Midlands from Leverkusen as he joined the club in a deal worth £25 million back in 2021.

The Jamaican winger has shown flashes of brilliance during his time at Villa Park, but he’s struggled to produce on a consistent basis.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him move on this summer, especially with Villa showing plenty of ambition.

Diaby impressed during his spell in Germany and is expected to come in and make a big impact under Emery.