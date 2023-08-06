Danny Murphy has said that new Aston Villa defender Pau Torres is already one of the signings of the summer.

Murphy was writing in the Daily Mail and making his predictions ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

It’s never an easy job trying to guess what might happen in the Premier League.

Very few people would have predicted Newcastle United to be playing in the Champions League this season.

And even midway through the previous campaign, few would have thought Aston Villa would be preparing for European football right now.

However, under Unai Emery, the club have been completely transformed.

Aston Villa are now one of the most exciting sides in the top flight and appear to have recruited well this summer.

Murphy believes that Pau Torres could take Aston Villa’s defence to the next level.

The 26-year-old looks set to come straight into the side after featuring heavily during pre-season.

Although he could start in a position that few would have expected when he was signed from Villarreal.

Murphy raves about Aston Villa signing Torres

Previewing the upcoming campaign at Villa Park, Murphy said: “Aston Villa fans should be excited for the season. Their record since Unai Emery took charge is incredible.

“They have made three terrific signings already. Moussa Diaby gives them competition in wide areas and brings pace and goal threat.

“Youri Tielemans adds another creative aspect with quality on the ball and even his defensive work could improve under Emery.

“Pau Torres, the Spanish centre-back, is also a phenomenal talent and one of my signings of the summer.

“Alongside Diego Carlos, who missed most of last season with injury, there will be real competition at the back.”

Murphy goes on to say that Villa fans should expect Torres to be a real threat at set-pieces and is a ‘technically gifted’ defender.

Torres cost Villa £33m this summer and they’re bringing in a defender Emery already knows very well.

The Spanish international has mainly featured as a left-back in pre-season due to Alex Moreno’s injury.

It will be interesting to see when he’s fully fit who drops out of the side to make way for the 30-year-old.