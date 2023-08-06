‘Exceptional’ Aston Villa player ‘could leave’ this summer and one club has already enquired – Romano

Aston Villa could be set to lose a midfielder this summer transfer window and clubs from Qatar and Saudi Arabia have apparently made enquiries according to Fabrizio Romano.

It has been a great summer transfer window for Aston Villa as they have managed to sign Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans.

This amazing talent coming through the door has seen some of the fringe players be linked elsewhere. One of them is Phillipe Coutinho.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted the latest on the future of Coutinho. He said: “Understand one club from Qatar has now asked for conditions of Philippe Coutinho deal. Coutinho could leave Aston Villa in case he receives good proposal; Saudi clubs also approached him in July.”

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Aston Villa midfielder Coutinho could leave this summer

The “exceptional” attacking midfielder had world class potential and quality in the past. Sadly, since he moved from Liverpool to Barcelona, he has failed to match expectations.

A move to Villa after Barcelona looked ideal at the time, but he has failed to set the world alight and it has already been reported this summer that Unai Emery wants to sell him.

Therefore, a move to one of the interested clubs would be an ideal move for all parties. Coutinho will play more and Villa can recoup some money for him.

With attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia excelling in the side and having a good pre-season, Villa will not miss the Brazilian.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It will be very interesting to see how much the Premier League club can get for the player. His contract lasts until 2026 but the attacking midfielder is now 31 years-old.

If they can get a decent amount for him then it may even help them add some more top quality signings this summer transfer window.