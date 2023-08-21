Aston Villa are now considering selling young winger Jaden Philogene with Championship side Hull City keen on the 21-year-old.

A report from The Athletic has shared more information about the forward’s immediate future.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has plenty of decisions to make before the transfer window shuts.

After losing Tyrone Mings to a serious knee injury, Emery will have to decide quickly if he wants to bring in a replacement.

Pau Torres has already arrived, but he may now require additional cover.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

There are also several players who could depart the club.

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move away but he’s unlikely to pass a medical now after limping off against Everton yesterday.

Forward Cameron Archer could also depart although Villa are reluctant to let him go.

However, Aston Villa are now thinking about selling Jaden Philogene with Hull interested.

The youngster has ‘electric’ during pre-season and was touted as a player Emery had to start playing this season.

It appears as though the Spanish coach hasn’t been able to make those guarantees and as a result, Philogene could be on his way out of the club.

Villa now considering selling Philogene

The report from The Athletic suggests Villa and Hull are in talks over a £5m deal to sign Philogene.

He’s now expected to leave on a permanent deal as although Emery wants him to stay and be part of the squad, Philogene wants regular minutes.

The club also aren’t open to a loan move but will include a buyback clause in any deal that sees him depart.

It would be a real shame to see Philogene leave Villa but they have to consider selling him if he’s not happy at the club.

Philogene spent last season on loan at Cardiff City and managed to score four goals in a struggling Championship side.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

However, he was one of the most impressive players for Villa in the Premier League Summer Series when all eyes were on the club’s new signings.

Aston Villa’s success on the pitch will make it more and more difficult for their young players to break through.

Emery will know how important it is to have a strong squad to compete domestically and in the Conference League.

Playing in four competitions should give Philogene some opportunities to impress if he does stay.