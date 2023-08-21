Aston Villa really don’t want to sell ‘brilliant’ player with huge potential

Aston Villa are very reluctant to sell young forward Cameron Archer this summer given his potential.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the England Under-21 international.

After a stuttering start to the season, Aston Villa got their campaign back on track yesterday.

Unai Emery masterminded a 4-0 win over Everton at Villa Park as they dispatched a poor Toffees team.

Two goals either side of half-time meant that despite a big defeat at St. James’ Park last weekend, their goal difference is back to zero.

It was a worrying game for Everton though who looked very lacklustre throughout the match.

Villa manager Unai Emery turned to Colombian youngster Jhon Duran to replace Ollie Watkins yesterday.

The 19-year-old scored 50 seconds later, pouncing on a wayward throw-in from Ashley Young.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Cameron Archer was eventually introduced after Phillipe Coutinho picked up an injury.

Villa don’t want to sell Archer this summer but yesterday suggested he might have fallen down the pecking order.

He’s attracting interest from other clubs and would like to stay in the Premier League rather than move to the Championship again.

Villa don’t want to sell Archer

Speaking about the 21-year-old forward, Jones said: “Villa are very wary of letting him leave permanently because they know he has the potential to fly once he gets going.

“So, that’s always been the case, and if he was to go at some point, I would expect them to have something written in that gives them a priority on signing him again.

“But beyond that, I don’t know if they still want to let him leave permanently.”

The ‘brilliant’ forward is currently Ollie Watkins’s understudy and likely only came on after Duran because of the game situation.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Duran is rawer than Watkins and Emery probably only wanted to risk him in a game that was already over.

It’s understandable that Villa don’t want to sell Cameron Archer as he could have a huge future ahead of him.

However, another season sat on the bench at Villa Park won’t do his development any favours.