Clubs ‘will insist’ on signing ‘exceptional’ £125k-a-week Aston Villa player this summer – Romano

One Aston Villa player is attracting lots of interest this summer transfer window and Fabrizio Romano has shared that clubs are insisting on signing the player.

There has been a lot of good transfers coming to Aston Villa this summer. Now, some of the fringe players are attracting big interest.

One of these players is Philippe Coutinho. The player has struggled to be at his best since signing for the club on a permanent deal.

Romano tweeted the latest update on Coutinho. He said: “Qatari clubs will insist to sign Philippe Coutinho from Aston Villa in the final days of the window. Approaches also from Saudi but Qatari side pushing. Coutinho has chances to leave in case of good proposal.”

Coutinho could leave Aston Villa this summer

The Brazilian playmaker, who was a huge player in the Premier League whilst playing for Liverpool, has struggled at Villa.

In his 42 appearances, the player has only managed six goals and three assists. Five of these goals and three of these assists came in his first 19 games for the club whilst he was on loan.

Last season, in his 20 matches, Coutinho only managed one goal and under Unai Emery, the player is struggling to get into the team.

Due to this, it seems like it would be a good idea to allow the player to depart this summer should a good offer come in for the player from Qatari or Saudi clubs.

The ‘exceptional‘ midfielder is on £125k-a-week at the club and therefore offloading him this summer would free up a lot of money.

It feels like if the proposals from the clubs interested in Coutinho match the valuation of Villa then he will definitely be off this transfer window.